FORMER PF COUNCILOR DITCHES PF FOR UPND

November 7, 2022 – LUANSHYA

FORMER Patriotic Front (PF) councilor for Twashuka Ward 13 in Luanshya District Mulenga Chakulya has resigned from the former ruling party and joined the United Party for National Development (UPND).

In his letter of request to join the UPND addressed to UPND Luanshya District Secretary, Mr Chakulya says his resignation comes after a critical analysis of various political parties and their leadership in which he views the UPND as the party with the best vision and future for all Zambians.

Mr Chakulya says after just one year in office, the UPND’s New Dawn Administration has exhibited good governance.

The former PF Councilor says the country has witnessed the restoration of peace, law and order, free education, job creation, increased CDF allocation from K1.6 million to K28.3 million per constituncy per year, eradicated cadreism, dropped inflation among other successes recorded by the UPND Government.

He says he is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the UPND means well for the people of Zambia and is definitely taking the country forward.

Mr Chakulya served as PF Twashuka Ward Councilor from 2016 to 2021 and also as PF Luanshya District Vice Youth Chairperson from 2015 to 2021.

