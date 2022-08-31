FORMER PF DC ARRESTED FOR GRABBING A GOVERNMENT BUILDING, PUTTING IT ON RENT, DIRECTING TENANTS TO BE DEPOSITING RENTALS INTO HIS PERSONAL ACCOUNT AND STEALING OVER K240, 000

PRESS STATEMENT

Lusaka, Wednesday, 31st August 2022.

DEC ARRESTS FORMER MUNGWI DISTRICT COMMISSIONER

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested former Mungwi District Commissioner for Obtaining Money by False Pretences Contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering Contrary to Section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of the Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as amended by Act 44 of 2010.

Kaniki Daniel Bwalya, a male aged 65, of Plot No. F4502 Lukulu North in Kasama District, has been arrested for obtaining over K240, 000.00 from a named company as rentals, a building belonging to the Government of the Republic of Zambia which he was purporting to have been his when in fact not. The Commission has since seized K90, 000.00 which was in his bank account where the rentals were being deposited.

The suspect is on Police bond and will appear in court soon.

Mathias Kamanga

Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission