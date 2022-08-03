FORMER PF MINISTER FEELS THE POSITIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

The former minister in the previous government, PF member, Brian Mushimba has figuratively accepted that the Zambian economy is doing well under the able leadership of his excellence, Hakainde Hichilema.



Mr Mushimba was transport and communications minister then later became the minister of Higher Education under the eadership of Edgar Lungu.



After losing elections last year, Mr Mushimba fled to Toronto to job hunt where he is now comfortably working and settled. This was easy for him as he is a highly qualified engineer. The situation is expected to be different for people like Bowman Lusambo as he would not easily , if at all he would get any high profile job in any company.

A lesson drawn from this situation is that it is important to be educated even when one aspires to be a politician. However, people like Bowman can still thrive because they still have an option of being a business man or a farmer and employ skilled human resources to execute the operations. It is worth noting that there is a lot of profit in soya beans and fish farming, just in case one would like to sell an idea to him or anyone else considering farming.