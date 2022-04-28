FORMER PF SG RUBBISHES SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS LINKING HIM TO RECENT ABDUCTIONS

…says it’s uncalled for to start implicating relatives of Members belonging to the PF into some criminal activities out of hatred

Thursday, April 28, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Former Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has rubbished Social Media reports instigated by the ruling UPND propaganda Page Zambian Watchdog, linking the recent abductions involving mobile money agents in Lusaka to his daughter and her Husband.

Mr Mwila said it is uncalled for to start implicating relatives of Members belonging to the Patriotic Front into some criminal activities out of hatred.

He has described the posting by the Zambian Watchdog as Propaganda meant to tarnish the image of his family.

“Out of hatred and failure to improve the status of the economy they have now started making alarming statements through their propaganda machinery. They have failed to find anything which they can accuse me of doing. So it has now taken them to my Family members,” he said.

According to allegations by the Zambian Watchdog, Mr Mwila’s Daughter and her husband are currently on the run.

But Hon Mwila said the malicious statement is false and must be treated as such.

He has urged all well meaning Zambians to stop spreading hate speech and making false accusations against their perceived opponents.