FORMER POLICE CHIEFS MUST GUIDE INCUMBENTS – M’MEMBE

Lusaka, Sunday (June 2, 2024)

Socialist Party – SP President Fred M’membe has blamed former Inspector Generals of Police (IGs) for not guiding the undesirable conduct of serving Police Chiefs.

Dr M’membe said former IGs have a wealth of knowledge and experience to prevent further destruction to state institutions like the once cherished Zambia Police Service.

He said some mistakes could be avoided if former IGs interacted with sitting IGs in a formal and orderly way.

The SP President said Zambia cannot keep on moving backwards when it has experienced people.

Dr M’membe said this in a holding room at a funeral church service of Damson Mumbi at Northmead Assemblies of God, Saturday, a relation to former Inspector General of Police, Dr Martin Malama.

The late Mumbi was a former Parliamentary Candidate for Mfuwe Constituency.

Dr M’membe said Dr Malama was an IG who was loved by police officers because of his rare likeable attributes, who could now guide sitting IGs.

“If they cannot listen to you, who will they listen to? For the destruction of these institutions it is going to be very costly,” he said.