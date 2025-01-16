FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU HAS PROMISED ZAMBIANS THAT IF GIVEN A CHANCE AGAIN IN 2026:
1. Vowed that Commodity Prices will be taken back to their costs like it was before UPND came in.
2.Civil servants salaries increased by K4,000
3.Cadres will never be allowed and will be arrested if caught harassing anyone.
4. He will talk directly to citizens to hear their views daily.
5. Former President Hichilema or any of his family members will NOT be harassed.
6. No one will ever be arrested without a full investigation.
7. Police and courts will operate own their own without any interference.
8 . Permanently End Load-Shedding and reduce electricity tariffs.
#8 – The Italian made turbines should not have been replaced by Chinese ones by PF. What was the reason behind this?
Power is sweet. Stolen power is even sweeter. ECL is now hallucinating what he can do when he couldn’t do these things when he had the opportunity.
The only animal that goes back to eat it’s own vomit is a dog. Bwana ECL, Zambian are not dogs.
Whatever evil spirit has grabbed you and is deceiving you that yowa comeback is a possibility is very strong. And persistent. That same deceptive evil spirit will ultimately destroy you. Quit following that evil spirit, face your crimes like a man. 2 terms is 2 terms.
ECL is really hurting and badly so. Unfortunately he has surrounded himself with nincompoops who only see their own livelihoods in him even as the man totters toward a cliff edge. I really fear for this man.
This is either a throw back or fake news. Mr. Lungu is no longer in contention for the presidency. The Constitutional Court ruling saw to that. I think someone is up to some mischief.
In any case Mr. Lungu proved to be untrustworthy. After he defrauded the widow of K36000, we gave him another chance and elected him President of Zambia. He let us down by raiding the national treasury and enriching himself and his family together with his cronies. His life philosophy is “Uubomba mwibala alya mwibala”. He made corruption the defacto policy of his party, PF and its government.
There was loadshedding even during his rule and when we complained, his party Chairman, Mr. Davies Chama, told us to urinate in the Kariba dam if we want power.
Mr. Lungu has zero integrity. His god is his stomach. If the impossible was to happen and he was elected president, he would just pick up from where he left off and give us a double dose of every nasty aspect of his reign – corruption, cadreism, lawlessness, hypocrisy, lies, insults.
But there is a ruling which is very clear, so how are you going to be back on the ballot, is it by magic???????, Okey be on the Ballot miraculously and we shall vote for you miraculously.
Even when not eligible???? Already your stubbornness even after told not eligible exposes you as not meaning what you are saying. Sorry sir go rest. What is happening to your family is not harassment.
YOU HAVE REALLY TAKEN ZAMBIANS FOR GRANTED ECL.
MY ADVICE IS THAT YOU SEE A DOCTOR. A PSYCHOLOGIST, BECAUSE SOMETHING SEEMS TO BE OFF.
EVEN AFTER BEING TOLD YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE YOU WANT TO BOUNCE BACK? HOW? WHAT IS GIVING YOU THE CONFIDENCE? DO YOU HAVE THE BACKING OF THOSE GENERALS AND FORMER OPERATIVES?
TELL US MORE ABOUT PLAN B, WE MAY JUST BE BLIND. MAKE US UNDERSTAND, BECAUSE TALKING ABOUT ANOTHER LEGITIMATE CHANCE IS JUST NOT THERE, DO YOU UNDERSTAND?
YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE NOW OR ANY TIME IN FUTURE, DO YOU UNDERSTAND?
YOU ARE NOT TRUSTWORTHY, DO YOU UNDERSTAND?
ABOUT TURN! FORWARD, MATCH!