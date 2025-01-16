FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU HAS PROMISED ZAMBIANS THAT IF GIVEN A CHANCE AGAIN IN 2026:



1. Vowed that Commodity Prices will be taken back to their costs like it was before UPND came in.





2.Civil servants salaries increased by K4,000



3.Cadres will never be allowed and will be arrested if caught harassing anyone.





4. He will talk directly to citizens to hear their views daily.



5. Former President Hichilema or any of his family members will NOT be harassed.





6. No one will ever be arrested without a full investigation.



7. Police and courts will operate own their own without any interference.





8 . Permanently End Load-Shedding and reduce electricity tariffs.