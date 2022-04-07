OPPOSITION Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda says former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has not requested anyone to consult him on governance issues.

Speaking in an interview with #Mwebantu, Mr. Lubinda said remarks by the party former Secretary General Davis Mwila on the need for the UPND to consult President Lungu on how he used to stabilize fuel prices, does not imply that the former Head of State is too bored and that he wants people to consult him, no!

Mr Lubinda explained that Mr Mwila advised the UPND administration to consult the former Head of State, because this is the normal practice everywhere in the world that incumbent leaders consult with their predecessors.

“If young Chushi Kasanda thinks President Lungu is not worth consulting so be it,” he said.

Mr Lubinda said President Lungu will keep his experience, because he is not asking anyone to go and consult him, and he will be happy to be left alone.

“I don’t think there is any person who has ideas who will complain that you are not consulting me, or that you are not coming to ask for any advice,” Mr Lubinda noted.

“Let them go about without consulting it doesn’t hurt us at all”.

Mr Lubinda further said advice is given for free and it’s up to one to take it or leave it.

And party Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwe has advised the Chief government Spokesperson to perfect her mistakes, as opposed to stating that the former Head of State made thousands of mistakes.

The two PF party officials were responding to Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda’s comment that the UPND cannot consult former President, Edgar Lungu because he made a thousand mistakes, adding that PF should not even have the “guts to open their mouths” because they destroyed the country.

(Mwebantu)