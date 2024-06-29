Former President Edgar Lungu Hosts Mozambique’s President Nyusi in Lusaka

Lusaka, 29 June 2024

In a warm and reflective meeting, Zambia’s Sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, hosted Mozambique’s President, H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, for a breakfast gathering on the morning of President Nyusi’s State Visit to Zambia. The two leaders, who share a long-standing personal and professional relationship, took the opportunity to reminisce and discuss matters of mutual interest to their countries and the broader SADC region.

President Lungu expressed his delight at reconnecting with President Nyusi, highlighting their history which dates back to 2014 when both served as Ministers of Defence in their respective countries.

“In 2015, I was privileged to be elected the sixth President of Zambia. Later, President Nyusi was also elected the fourth President of the Republic of Mozambique. He is scheduled to retire next year after diligently serving his country,” President Lungu stated.

The meeting was also graced by the presence of Madam Isaura Nyusi, the First Lady of Mozambique. The leaders discussed a range of issues important not only to Zambia and Mozambique but also to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African continent at large. Their discussions underscored the importance of regional cooperation and solidarity in addressing common challenges and promoting development.

In a heartfelt message, President Lungu wished President Nyusi a safe journey back to Mozambique.

“Viagens seguras, H.E. Nyusi, as you travel back home. Until we meet again, my brother,” Lungu concluded.

This meeting highlights the deep-rooted friendship and collaborative spirit that exists between Former President Lungu and President Nyusi.