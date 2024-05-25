FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU MAINTAINS HE IS READY TO SUFFER CONSEQUENCES OF HIS ACTIONS

By Chileshe Mwango

Former President Edgar Lungu has maintained that he is ready to suffer the consequences of his actions following his return to active politics.

Speaking when he featured on the BBC’s News Day Program this morning, Mr. Lungu has alleged that 25 dockets bordering on treason and other serious criminal charges have been opened against him, as a build up to his anticipated arrest which was allegedly being deliberated on yesterday.

Mr. Lungu has attributed his alleged impending arrest to fears by government of the support he is receiving from the general public, further saying the government thinks he would also be inciting the people.

The former Head of State says apart from withdrawing all the benefits of a former president, government operatives have continued to accost him each time he steps out of his home, something he equates to being under a house arrest.

Meanwhile, some politicians from Eastern Province and the Umodzi Kumawa Pressure Group have vowed to defend former President Edgar Lungu because he is their own who cannot be neglected.

The politicians who include former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani, All people’s Congress Leader Nasoni Msoni and Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP leader Sean Tembo have accused the state of victimizing Mr. Lungu.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Mangani has cautioned against repeating mistakes witnessed in the past where late former President Frederick Chiluba was accused of various financial crimes and was acquitted by the courts of law but died a sad man.

And PEP Leader Sean Tembo has criticized the Zambia police for planning to summon Mr. Lungu after he called for early elections when the constitution has such provisions.

At the same briefing, Umodzi Kumawa Pressure Group representative Chanoda Ngwira has challenged the police to arrest the UPND Youth Leadership in North-Western Province who recently insulted Mr. Lungu if it means well in fighting hate speech.

PHOENIX NEWS