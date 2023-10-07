FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S IMMUNITY IS INTACT, GOV’T HAS NO INTENTION OF LIFTING IT – MWEETWA

Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA says former president EDGAR LUNGU’s immunity is intact and government has NO intention of lifting it.

Mr. MWEETWA says Mr. LUNGU’s immunity however does NOT extend to his family members and that asking law enforcement agencies NOT to investigate them is illegal.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. MWEETWA who is also Information and Media Minister, said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has decided to open a new lease of political life that promotes peace and reconciliation.

ZNBC