“FORMER PRESIDENT EDIGAR LUNGU DISOBEYED MY SPIRITUAL INSTRUCTIONS THAT’S WHY HE LOST ELECTIONS.” Prophet Ian Genesis

Opposition PF prophet who’s a leader of “Christians for Lungu” organization has reviewed that former president Edigar Lungu failed to obey all the spiritual instructions that he was being told that’s why he lost elections.

“Edigar Lungu became too arrogant thinking he was powerful than me, instead of obeying and following the instructions that I was telling him to do he chose to be arrogant, see how he lost now.” Prophet Ian Genesis has said

Meanwhile, Ian claimed that 90% of the UPND MPs won elections because of him.

IN 2021 BEFORE ELECTIONS: Ian Genesis said Edigar Lungu will win elections landslide and only 2 or 3 UPND MPs that will win elections from Southern Province.

NewsPoint Tv