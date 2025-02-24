FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU REJECTS CONSPIRACY CLAIMS



Former President Edgar Lungu has strongly rejected claims that he is involved in any activities aimed at inciting instability in Zambia.



Mr. Lungu’s comments come in response to speculations circulating on social media, which accuse him, along with Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi, of engaging in secret meetings intended to destabilize Zambia.





In a post on his Facebook page, the former president has called for an end to what he described as political malice and contemptuous propaganda.



He has stressed his identity as a Christian, patriot, and nationalist, asserting that he has never been associated with bloodshed or war, further questioning how he could conspire against a sitting president when he had willingly and peacefully handed over power.



Diamond TV