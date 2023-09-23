Former president of Central African Republic banished and given life sentence

Francois Bozizé, who used to be the president of the Central African Republic but was forced to leave the country, has been given the punishment of spending the rest of his life in prison by a court in the capital city, Bangui.

The person who is currently in charge of a group of rebels, and who is 76 years old, was found guilty of crimes like rebellion and making security weaker, even though they were not there for the trial.

On Thursday, a decision was made, but it did not mention any specific information about when or what crimes were involved.

More than 20 other people, including two of Mr. Bozizé’s sons, were found guilty even though they were not present during the trial.

In 2003, Mr. Bozizé took control of the Central African Republic. He was removed from power ten years later, which caused another war that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people.

He currently resides in Guinea-Bissau.