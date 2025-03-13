Former Presidential Rider’s family beg for food and shelter!



Mercy Mwansa, a 26-year-old widow and second wife of Sergeant Mike Mumba, has joined a growing number of people in Bauleni compound, pleading for food, shelter, and financial assistance to support her children’s educational needs.

Her husband, Sergeant Mumba, tragically passed away on November 28, 2024, while on duty as a Presidential rider.

Since his death, Mercy and her children have been staying with her mother-in-law, who also struggles to provide for them.

Now, Mercy is calling for help to ensure her children have the resources to attend school and meet their basic needs.



-IdaCh TV