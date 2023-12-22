Former presidents agitating for comebacks just selfish individuals creating vicious problems – Davies Chama

Former presidents agitating for comebacks just selfish individuals creating vicious problems – Chama

Davies Chama says those who have served people before must be humble, and not start agitating for comebacks as that only perpetuates a vicious cycle of problems in political parties.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Chama, who is also former defence minister, said encouraging former presidents to return to active politics is tantamount to perpetuating a vicious cycle of political problems.

Chama said he does not believe that the return of a former president to active politics would bring any positive… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/former-presidents-agitating-for-comebacks-just-selfish-individuals-creating-vicious-problems-chama/