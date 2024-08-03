Former prison officer at UK prison who was filmed having s£$x with an inmate in a cell ‘has now found faith in God’

A former prison officer at UK prison, HMP Wandsworth who was filmed having s£$x with an inmate in a cell ‘has now found faith in God’.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, faces a jail sentence after being caught having s3.x with prisoner Linton Weirich in June while her radio was receiving messages in the background.

The married mother pleaded guilty to misconduct on Monday this week, July 29, and has now seemingly turned to religion to help her get through the ordeal of the trial.

Linda who owns an 0nlyFans account and had appeared in a swingers show with her husband has found faith in God’ which is providing her ‘with a lot of comfort’, her friend Hayley told MailOnline.

Her friends said the prisoners became aware that Linda had an explicit 0nlyFans account, which they used against her.

Hayley said: ‘They knew her address, her husband’s name and that she had an OnlyFans account. She was put under a lot of pressure and there was a lot of coercion involved.

‘Linda was going through a very hard time at work because of all this. And she was also having problems in her marriage.

‘She’s absolutely devastated by what happened and is full of remorse. It’s absolutely devastated her and she’s trying to rebuild her life.

‘People are trying to make out that Linda is some kind of sex monster but that’s not the case at all.’

The footage of her having s£.x with Weirich, a prolific burglar, went viral in June.