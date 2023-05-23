FORMER PS CHARLES SIPANJE ARRESTED

23rd May,2023 – The Police Investigations Team has charged and arrested Mr. Charles Sipanje of house No.19 Mulungushi Village, Kalundu in Lusaka, the former Permanent Secretary for Northern Province for three counts of Abuse of Authority of Office and Four counts of Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Guidelines Contrary to Section 21(1)(a) and Section 34 (2)(b) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012, respectively.

This relates to the manner in which he awarded a contract valued at K 6, 315,507.00 to Mumashi Construction & Suppliers for the construction of a 52 bed space hostel in Chilubi District which works have not been fully executed despite the government having paid the contract sum in full.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

Police Spokesperson.