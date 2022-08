FORMER PS GEORGE MAGWENDWE QUESTIONED FOR NEARLY FOUR HOURS BY ACC

Former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary GEORGE MAGWENDE was this morning questioned for nearly four hours by the Anti Corruption Commission -ACC- in relation to allegations of corruption.

Dr. MAGWENDE arrived at the ACC headquarters around 09-hours and proceeded for questioning.

He only came out of the ACC building slightly after 12:30 hours.

Credit: ZNBC