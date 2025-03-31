FORMER PS MUSHOTA JAILED FOR 4 YEARS FOR ALLEGEDLY BREACHING PROCEDURE IN PURCHASE OF BUILDING



The Lusaka Magistrates Court has sentenced former Infrastructure and Housing Development Permanent Secretary CHARLES MUSHOTA to four years in jail.



This is over the charges of allegedly breaching law and procedure in procurement of a government building.



Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate SYLVIA MUNYINYA has passed the judgment following the closure of the case by the Anti-Corruption Commission against Mushota.