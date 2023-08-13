FORMER PUPIL OF MANGANGO PRIMARY SCHOOL THAT DIED AND WAS BURIED FOUND ALIVE IN ANOTHER TOWN

A former pupil at Mangango primary school has been found alive after died and buried in 2011 in Ituku area in Limulunga district.

According to the family member disclosed to BBN this evening that they found the him alive in Mangango area of Kaoma district and they have since handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, a named prophet has been engaged to pray for him. The family are currently preparing to bring him back to Mongu

SOURCE: BBN