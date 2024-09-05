A former reality TV star has allegedly been shot de@d by her husband in their luxury home before he turned the gun on himself.

Police reportedly found the body of Paulina Lerch, 33, who appeared on Top Model in her native Poland twice, after her family failed to get in touch with her for over a week.

Top Model reality star shot de@d

Police suspect her husband Sławomir, 47, shot her dead before k!lling himself at their home near Poznan City, Poland, on Sunday, September 1. He was reportedly found lying next to Lerch with fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The house was locked from the inside and a revolver was discovered next to the young couple’s dead bodies.

Sławomir was an alleged drug trafficker and was arrested, along with 30 other suspects, in April and May this year after 60kg of drugs were found stashed in a warehouse. He was released from custody at the beginning of August.

Lerch kept her marriage to Sławomir away from the public eye.

It remains unclear whether Paulina’s de@th was mu¥der or a suicide pact between the pair.

Paulina’s family said they hadn’t heard from her for over a week before her body was found. They then called the authorities out of concern for her wellbeing.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.