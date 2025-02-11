FORMER RELIGIOUS MINISTER CALLS FOR RELEASE OF PASTOR SIMUCHIMBA



Tuesday. February 11, 2025



Former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili has called for the release of incarcerated Copperbelt Clergy, Pastor Duncan SIMUCHIMBA.



Rev. Sumaili has bemoaned the incarceration and described it as an unjust act stating that Pastor Duncan was just performing his ecclesiastical mandate when he spoke for the people.



And many Clergy and citizens alike have joined in calls for the release of Pastor Duncan whose arrest has been viewed as an attempt to stifle divergent views.



Many have taken to their social media to demand for the release of the incarcerated man of God.