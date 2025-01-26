Former RSA president Mbeki calls for troops pull out in DRC



Former President Thabo Mbeki has warned that the deployment of the military in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), can not lead to lasting solutions to that protracted conflict.





He has urged all parties involved to engage in a political dialogue to resolve the impasse in that country.



On Friday, nine South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were killed in a fierce battle with the M23 rebels.





Mbeki says people are dying unnecessarily, “I am quite convinced where the President of Rwanda and the DRC, when they signed an agreement. You can’t resolve the problem in the eastern Congo by force of arms. You can not.





You can send troops there, people will die but it can not solve the problem. I’m very sorry to hear that people have died from South Africa and other countries. It is very important, I would say, for us to disengage forces, disengage them so that there is no possibility of clashing.”



The DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the rebels; allegations denied by the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.





“Problem of M23 was born around 2012 because of same history, there is persecution. These areas of eastern Congo, these people they have their ancestral land there. Maybe blame the colonialists. They are the ones responsible for that.