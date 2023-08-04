FORMER RTSA BOSS ZINDABA IN CUSTODY FOR FORGING A DEAD MAN’S NRC

August 4, 2023-

LUSAKA – Police in Chilenje have today Friday August 4, 2023 detained in police custody M/ Zindaba Soko aged 45 of plot number 1345/M Libala old Lilayi Road in Lusaka, for the alleged offence of Forgery.

This is in connection with a Zambian National Registration Card number 255428/10/1 bearing the names of John Tembo (deceased) and a Zambian passport in same names which he obtained for a male Ugandan Kisambara Kelvin Smith.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON