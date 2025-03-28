Former SAA board member Kwinana denies criminal charges, cites legal agreement.





Yakhe Kwinana, a former South African Airways (SAA) board member, has dismissed the criminal charges against her as baseless, insisting she can prove her innocence. Kwinana faces charges of extortion, malicious damage to property, and unlawful eviction following an altercation with tenants at a property she owns in East London.





According to the prosecution, Kwinana allegedly attempted to force tenants out of the property without following legal eviction procedures. It is alleged that she damaged their belongings and demanded money in what authorities describe as an act of extortion. However, Kwinana argues that she had a valid rental agreement with the tenants and that her actions were supported by a court order related to their eviction due to unpaid rent.





She has expressed confidence that she will disprove the charges “beyond reasonable doubt,” asserting that a proper investigation will reveal the accusations as unfounded. Her statements were made during her bail application at the East London Magistrate’s Court, where she continues to challenge the case against her.