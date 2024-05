Former Secretary to the Cabinet has died

Former Secretary to the Cabinet in the UNIP Administration SKETCHLEY SACIKA has died.

Dr. SACIKA 85 died around 11:00 hours today at Maina Soko Medical Centre after an illness.

His Son PETER has confirmed the death in an interview with ZNBC News in LUSAKA this evening.

Mr. SACIKA has thanked the members of staff at Maina Soko Medical Centre for the care given to his father.

He said his father had a long battle with diabetes.