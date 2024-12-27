SAD NEWS



Former Secretary to the Treasury under the Government of Frederick Chiluba, Professor Benjamin Mweene Dies





Former University of Zambia Proffesor and former Secretary to Cabinet, Prof Ben Mwene has passed on.





Dr. Chishimba Kanbwili wrote;



“It’s with great sadness for me to learn the unfortunate and untimely passing of my sebele Professor Mweene, your death has broken me,you had a huge heart and I will miss the great conversations we had, fair well my sebele till we meet again on the other side 💔💔”