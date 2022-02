Former Senanga UPND MP apologises to HH for supporting the failed Bill 10

FORMER Senanga UPND member of parliament Mukumbuta Mulowa has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to forgive him, saying he regrets going against the party’s position on Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019.

In an interview, Mulowa said he was willing to go back to the UPND but he was scared of the harassment.

Credit: News Diggers