FORMER SHIWANG’ANDU DC WEEPS

FORMER Shiwang’andu District Commissioner, Evelyn Kangwa, breaks down as former home Affairs minister and Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kampyongo (not in picture) is led to the cells.

In 2019, the former DC admitted stopping the helicopter carrying the UPND team from landing in the area during the 2016 General Election campaign.