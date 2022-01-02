FORMER SIAVONGA DC JOINS UPND
FORMER Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) Lovemore Kanyama has officially joined the United Party for National Development (UPND).
Kanyama was received by UPND Chirundu district chairman Nevers Muchindu during the UPND cross over end of year party on Friday.
Let these turncoats join at the end of the queue for all nominations or appointments within the party or in government. Jumping the queue would enrage party loyalists who fought these same turncoats for a decade.
Those leaving other parties particularly and joining UPND should be told that in UPND all Zambians are treated equally and that there is no discrimination on basis of tribe. They should also be be told that UPND believes in service to the public. There is nothing like Abomba mwibala alya mwibala.