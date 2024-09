Former  Soldier receives life sentence for knowingly transmitting HIV to partner

Former SANDF member receives life sentence for knowingly transmitting HIV to partner



A former member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Leon Santos Conga, has been handed a life sentence for knowingly transmitting HIV to his partner.



Despite being aware of his HIV positive status since 2007, Conga engaged in unprotected sexual activities with his partner.



The victim had legal representation from Adv Gerrie Nel of Afriforum’s Private Prosecution Unit.