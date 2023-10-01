Former South African Airways bigwig faces corruption charge

The former South African Airways board chair has been detained and is facing corruption charges in court.

The corporation Bosasa is suspected of providing Dudu Myeni with bribes, including home security enhancements.

Throughout Jacob Zuma’s administration, it has been connected to multiple corrupt transactions.

Bosasa received government contracts of more than $100 million (£82 million) last year, according to a Commission of Inquiry, which found that Ms Myeni had pressured Mr. Zuma to promote the company.

Trevor Mathenjwa, a director of a Bosasa subsidiary, was also accused of wrongdoing. They were both granted bail and are scheduled to appear in court once more in November.