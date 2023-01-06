FORMER STUDENT NABBED BY DEC FOR SELLING SCONES TO STUDENTS LACED WITH CANNABIS

PRESS STATEMENT

Lusaka, Friday 6th January 2023

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has charged and arrested a former student at a known University for two counts of Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances namely 31 grams and 800 grams respectively of cannabis.



Twambo Sichombo a male aged 22 was apprehended in the Mass Media area with 20 cupcakes laced with cannabis weighing 800 grams. A search of his room led to the discovery of 31 grams of loose cannabis.



Sichombo is believed to have been selling the cannabis laced cupcakes to students in the Mass Media and surrounding areas.

He is detained in lawful custody will appear in court soon.



The Commission would like to sternly warn all individuals involved in selling cannabis and other illegal drugs to desist forthwith as they will be met with the full force of the law.



The Commission will not condone and watch selfish individuals peddle drugs to youths in learning institutions thereby derailing their academic progression.



Hussein Khan

Public Relations Officer

DRUG ENFORCEMENT COMMISSION