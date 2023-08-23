Former Thailand PM Receives Prison Sentence after Exile Return

Former Prime Minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra has been sentenced to eight years in prison following his return to the country after 15 years in self-imposed exile. Flanked by his two daughters and son, Mr Thaksin emerged briefly from the airport terminal and paid his respects to a portrait of the king and queen.

The 74 year old was then taken to the Supreme Court where he was sentenced and then taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison.It has been speculated that Thaksin will seek royal pardon and prison authorities revealed that he would be able to submit a petition from jail immediately. The process can take one to two months.

Thaksin, the head of a famed political dynasty and a former owner of Manchester City Football Club, was Thailand’s prime minister from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup in 2006 while in New York attending a UN meeting.

He returned to Thailand briefly before fleeing the country in 2008 over a corruption conviction and upon his arrival Tuesday the Supreme Court sentenced him to eight years in prison. Thaksin’s return after so many years coincides with a parliamentary vote for a new prime minister.