FORMER TIZ PRESIDENT CALLS FOR CHANGES AT ACC



Former Transparency International Zambia-TIZ president Sampa Kalungu has called for changes at the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC if the fight against corruption is to gain public confidence.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kalungu says the ACC is supposed to be an apex of the fight against the vice but revelations from within the commission are uninspiring, sad and require immediate shake-ups.



Mr. Kalungu says corruption cannot be fought by people who seem to be divided and focusing on resolving internal wrangles at the expense of fighting the vice and that reports of divisions are denting the image of the institution.



Reports of divisions between the ACC board and management as well as interference of the judiciary and other institutions have emerged leading to the resignation of Commission Director General Thom Shamakamba yesterday.



And Zambia Council for Social Development- ZCSD- Executive Director Leah Mitaba says the developments at ACC need to be followed up and urgent action taken by the appointing authority.



PN