FORMER VICE PRESIDENT DR NEVERS MUMBA DECRIES TOXIC POLITICS IN ZAMBIA, URGES CHURCH INTERVENTION



Former Vice President of Zambia, Nevers Mumba is concerned over the alarming levels of desperation among politicians in Zambia, which has led to a toxic culture of insults and personal attacks.





Mr. Mumba noted that the church has a critical role to play in promoting decency and respect in politics, but its silence on the matter is deafening.





He pointed out that politicians are using freedom of expression as a pretext to insult and injure others, citing the recent example of a Zambian calling President Hakainde Hichilema unpatriotic, corrupt, and a liar without providing evidence.





He questioned how the president can defend himself without a court process, highlighting the staggering lack of accountability and respect for the truth.



He urged the church to take a stand against this toxic culture and promote a politics of decency, respect, and truth.