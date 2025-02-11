FORMER WBC CHAMPION CATHERINE PHIRI HINTS AT RETIREMENT WITH FINAL FIGHT



Former World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri has hinted at retiring from professional boxing.



Phiri, who has been out of action for over three years after being banned for doping, disclosed in an interview on ZNBC’s Sports Hub that she would get back into the ring for one final fight before hanging up her gloves.



The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) lieutenant, who held the WBC female bantamweight title from 2016 to 2017, expressed confidence in her abilities despite her long layoff.



ZNBC