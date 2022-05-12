FORMER YOUTH AND SPORTS MINISTER EMMANUEL MULENGA DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN PROCUREMENT OF 50 FUEL TANKERS FOR YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME

By Chileshe Mwango

Former Youth and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga has refuted assertions of being involved in the procurement of 50 fuel tankers for the Youth Empowerment Programme.

Mr. Mulenga has also refuted allegations he was instructed by former President Edgar Lungu to increase the number of fuel tankers for the Youth Empowerment Programme from 35 to 50 as alleged by the Ministry’s former Youth Director Tiza Nkumbula when she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee this morning.

Mr. Mulenga has further dispelled assertions by Ms. Nkubula that she was removed from her position because she opposed the manner the youth empowerment programme was being implemented.

The former Minister says contrary to assertions, Ms. Nkumbula was removed from her position because of among other reasons, inflating prices of the equipment that the ministry was procuring under the Youth Empowerment Programme, misuse of money for development of a communication strategy amounting K7 million and financial misconduct where she paid herself, helper and driver.

Meanwhile Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Warren Mwambazi said the committee did not understand Mr. Mulenga’s submissions as they did not tally with the report that was before the committee.

PHOENIX NEWS