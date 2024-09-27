FORMER ZAMBIAN CABINET MINISTER GEORGE MPOMBO LAID TO REST



By pumulo mubita

26 the September, 2024



Today, Zambia bid farewell to one of its most dedicated public servants, former Cabinet Minister George Mpombo, who passed away at the age of 70. The funeral ceremony, held at Chiwala Cemetery in Masaiti District on the Copperbelt, was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Hon Ambrose Lufuma, representing President Hakainde Hichilema, and former Vice President Dr Nevers Mumba.



Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo praised President Hichilema for his unwavering support during difficult times, saying, “He has always been there for us, whether in rural areas or townships.” Matambo also acknowledged Mpombo’s remarkable contributions to Zambia’s development, serving in various capacities, including civic leader, member of Parliament, Deputy Southern Province Minister, Copperbelt Province Minister, and Defence Minister.



Mpombo’s impressive career spanned multiple decades, with notable achievements such as being elected as the first United Party for National Development (UPND) Councilor on the Copperbelt in 1998. His passing is deeply felt, with Matambo describing it as a “serious minus and big loss” for the people of Copperbelt Province and the entire nation.



The late Minister Mpombo was known for his love of literature and bombastic language, often using complex words in his speeches and debates. His memoirs, titled “An Audacious Journey,” offer a glimpse into his life and experiences.



As the nation mourns the loss of this exceptional leader, Matambo offered words of comfort to Mpombo’s family, urging them to remain united and prayerful during this difficult time. “God has promised to be a father to the fatherless,” he said. “Go well, Uncle George. We shall meet again on the other side”.



In recognition of Mpombo’s significant contributions, President Hichilema declared today, September 26, 2024, a Day of National Mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and entertainment activities suspended.



© KAFULAFUTA PCT-UPND MEDIA