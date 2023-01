Former Zambian Striker “Godfrey Chitalu” Remains The Only African Player In The Top 10 All Time International Top Goal Scorer

FORMER ZAMBIAN STRIKER “GODFREY CHITALU” REMAINS THE ONLY AFRICAN PLAYER IN THE TOP 10 ALL TIME INTERNATIONAL TOP GOAL SCORERS..

The Portuguese great leads the chart 👇

TOP 10 INTERNATIONAL TOP GOAL SCORERS OF ALL TIME

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

– 118 Goals

2. Ali Daei (Iran)

– 109 Goals

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

– 97 Goals

4. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia)

– 89 Goals

5. Ferenc Puscas (Hungary)

– 84 Goals

6. Sunil Chhetri (India)

– 84 Goals

7. Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates)

– 80 Goals

8. Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia)

– 79 Goals

9. Hussein Saeed (Iraq)

– 78 Goals

10. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

– 78 Goals

#Respect (8th position in the world is an amazing feet)