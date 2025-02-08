Former ZAMMSA Chief arrested over procurement breach

Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency –ZAMMSA- Director General VICTOR NYASULU for allegedly failing to comply with Public Procurement Laws.

Mr. NYASULU, 55, has been nabbed together with Former Director of Supply Planning, NALISHEBO SIYANDI, and the current Director of Procurement NCHIMUNYA HABBADU.

DEC Public Relations Officer ALLAN TAMBA has confirmed to ZNBC News today.

Mr. TAMBA said the three, were arrested yesterday for allegedly willfully failing to comply with public procurement laws and procedures in awarding of Contracts to 26 Companies.

He said this resulted into the wasteful expenditure and the purchase of medicines that did not meet the required 80 percent shelf life threshold.

Mr. TAMBA said the incident happened between January 2023 and December 2024.

He said that the suspects have been released on Police bond, pending the commencement of judicial proceedings.

Mr. TAMBA has since called on professionals entrusted to manage public resources which include significant donor funds to desist from taking advantage of the authority, rights and privileges.