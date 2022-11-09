FORMER ZAMRA PRINCIPAL REGULATORY OFFICER CRIES FOUL OVER CONTINUED DELAY BY ACC TO TAKE HIM TO COURT ALMOST A YEAR AFTER HIS ARREST

By Chileshe Mwango

Former Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority –ZAMRA- principal regulatory officer Brian Kabika has cried foul over the continued delay by the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- to take him to court almost a year after he was arrested and charged by the commission.

Mr. Kabika was on January 26th 2022 arrested and charged together with then director general Bernice Mwale with willful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure contrary to the laws of Zambia.

He tells Phoenix News that over nine months of his arrest, the commission has failed to take him to court but keep extending his bond, something he says is unlawful.

Mr. Kabika says his efforts to engage the ACC Director General to have the matter taken to court have proved futile as there has been no response.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabika has complained against two officers at the commission who he says misconducted themselves in their execution of their duties with regards to the case.

Efforts to get a comment from ACC Head Corporate Communication Timothy Moono failed by broadcast time as his phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS