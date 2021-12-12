A combined team from ACC and DEC is conducting a search at former ZESCO managing director Victor Mundende’s farm house in Chilanga.

UPDATE: VICTOR MUNDENDE ARRESTED

Reports reaching Zambian Whistleblower indicate that Victor Mundende has been taken into custody and is currently detained as his lawyers try to secure his release on bond.

A small light aircraft and airstrip was discovered at one of his residence during the search.- Zambian Whistleblower