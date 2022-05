FORMER ZNBC DJ INNOCENT KABWE DIES

Former ZNBC Radio Radio 4 DJ Innocent Kabwe popularly knowns as the Velvet Voice has died.

Kabwe who is also Falls FM Director died last evening in Kitwe according to a source close to the family.

He was one of the prominent voices on Radio 4 in the late 90s.

The Editorial team at Zambian Eye conveys it’s condolences to the family and management at Falls FM radio station.