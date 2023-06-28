FORMER ZRA BOSS APPEARS BEFORE COURT

Former Commissioner General of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Kingsley Chanda and former Director of Administration at the ZRA, Callistus Kaoma, have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

The duo are facing 23 counts of willful failure to comply with any law or applicable procedure or guidelines, as stipulated under Section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act.



It is alleged that Mr. Chanda and Mr. Kaoma failed to follow procedure in the disposal of 23 ZRA used motor vehicles, an offence allegedly committed between January 2017 and December 2020.