Former ZRA Commissioner General Mr. Kingsley Chanda has been arrested and is being detained at Woodlands Police Station

POLICE DETAIN KINGSLEY CHANDA AT WOODLANDS

Lusaka – 1st June 2023

The Joint Investigations Team has ordered the detention of former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda.

JIT accuses Chanda of evading them and ignoring police call-outs.

Police early this morning surrounded his home in New Kasama and his farm in Ngwerere area, seqrching for him and alleging that he has previously ignored police call-outs.

Chanda was in the United Kingdom attending the graduation of his daughter.

The JIT last month summoned Chanda to question him on allegations of disposing of old motor vehicles to ZRA staff without following procedures.

Chanda and Director Callistus Kaoma were summoned last month on the same investigations.

But Chanda showed the JIT all information and authority granted from the Ministry of Finance for the disposal exercise.