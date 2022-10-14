Forthcoming Kabushi And Kwacha Constituency Parliamentary By-elections Will Not Be Credible- Changala

FORTHCOMING KABUSHI AND KWACHA CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS WILL NOT BE CREDIBLE

By Chileshe Mwango

Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has charged that the forthcoming Kabushi and Kwacha constituency Parliamentary by-elections will not be credible after the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- announced October 21st 2022 as date for elections in the two constituencies when there is an active High Court Order for stay and other legal challenges awaiting final determination.

And Mr. Changala has predicted wide voter apathy in the by-elections owing to the controversy surrounding the holding of the elections which has excluded the participation of the former ruling Patriotic Front.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Changala claims that the postponement of the election from the initial September 15th and the controversy surrounding it is premeditated by the ECZ in collaboration with the executive.

He says the respect people had in the ECZ has been eroded by the developments allegedly orchestrated by the executive and has appealed to Zambians to stop the lack of respect that has been exhibited by the commission.

PHOENIX NEWS