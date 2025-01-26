Sunday Chilufya Chanda writes….



FOSTERING UNITY THROUGH COMPASSION AND RESPECT



Let us rise above hatred and division. Both the former and current Presidents are human beings who, like all of us, may face health challenges from time to time. Hatred and toxicity do not build nations; unity, compassion, and mutual respect do.



The spread of rumours, especially in times of uncertainty, fuels unnecessary anxiety, mistrust, and division. The rumour mill not only undermines truth but also sets a damaging precedent for the younger generation, teaching them to embrace speculation over facts and hatred over unity.





As leaders and citizens, we must reject the culture of rumour-mongering and instead foster an environment where we uplift and pray for one another, regardless of our differences. Let us set an example for future generations by prioritizing empathy, truth, and respect, building a foundation for a stronger, more united nation.



Hon Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency