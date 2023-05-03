FOUND MY HUSBAND [email protected]@TING ON CHI-CHI DAISY PHOTOS

Woman from Choma cries after finding her husband Mast*bat!ng 💦 on Chichi daisy’s photo several times.

She said

“I am beautiful and of course, I know how to bath, dress nicely furthermore I know how to do everything that a woman needs to do in the other room 💔

But I don’t know why my hubby keeps using this lady’s pix to satisfy his s*xuaII desire when I ask for $*x from him he always gives one round and then the next thing I will see is he will carry his phone and zoom of to the bathroom 🛀 to go and do 2 more rounds using this lady’s pic and the worst part is that he likes praising her a lot a lot 💔each time she appears on screen, he will be like wow aba ndiye bakazi…

Please family what should I do this lady’s pix are tearing my marriage down💔

zedpromos