FOUR (4) CROATIAN COUPLES ARRESTED FOR SUSPECTED CHILD TRAFFICKING

The Department of Immigration at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe yesterday, 7th December 2022, apprehended eight (8) Croatian nationals in a suspected case of child trafficking involving four (4) Congolese children aged between 1 and 3 years.

The Croatians, believed to be married couples, were intercepted at Simon Mwansa Kawpwepwe International Airport by alert Immigration Officers as they attempted to exit the country for Croatia with the Congolese children. This was after the Officers discovered that the document indicating that each couple had adopted a child appeared to have been forged.

The bio-data pages of each of the Croatians’ passports bore the Croatian name of their purportedly adopted Congolese child. The Department is working with other Law Enforcement Agencies and the Congolese consulate in Ndola to establish the true identity of the Children.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and the Department will update the public once they are concluded.

We wish to warn perpetrators of transnational organized crimes such as human trafficking and smuggling to desist from these grave crimes as they will be arrested. The Department is determined and shall continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to bring perpetrators to book.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER